Tajik defence ministry refutes media allegations about death of 25 servicemen

DUSHANBE, September 4. /TASS/. Tajikistan's defence ministry refutes media allegations about the death of 25 servicemen in a terrorist attack staged by a group led by former deputy defence minister Khalim Nazarzoda, ministry spokesman Faridun Makhamdaliyev told TASS on Friday.

He said none of the Tajik servicemen had been hurt in the attack. "The military did not take party in the special operation conducted by Tajikistan law enforcers," he said.



According to earlier reports, Nazarzoda, who was fired from the post of deputy defence minister earlier on Friday, and his accomplices stages a series of attacks on police officers, killing eight. Members of Nazarzoda's group fled to the Ramitskoye mountain gorge some 40 kilometres east of the capital city of Dushanbe. Police are conducting an operation to detain them, TASS reports.