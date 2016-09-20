Tajik embassy in Pakistan marks 25 years of independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 15, 2016 the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan organized official ceremony in Serena Hotel in Islamabad, on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the representative of the Government of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Water and Power, who is also Defence Minister, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Joint Commission on energy and infrastructure between Tajikistan and Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the ceremony as a Chief Guest.



At the event the Guest of Honor was the Governor of Punjab province Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, the Mayor of Islamabad Ansar Aziz, Special Secretary of Foreign Ministry Waheed-ul-Hasan, and other management staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdu Rauf Alam, representatives of other government structures, members of the National Assembly and the Senate, the higher personalities of various political parties, heads of high education institutions, the highest officers of the Armed Forces, representatives of the business, academic and public circles, the official delegation of Pakistan's provinces, heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international financial institutions in Islamabad, heads of UN missions and its structures, the members of the Eastern poet's family of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the ancestors of the famous thinker Sultan Bahu, members of the Tajik diaspora residing in Pakistan.



On the eve of the event the Pakistani media published articles on social and economic development and bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, including the energy sector. The video-records of the process of celebration events in Tajikistan were covered by state television.



The event was followed by the reception, publications on Tajikistan and films covering the various aspects of the Tajikistan - Pakistan cooperation which were presented to the guests, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.