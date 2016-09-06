Tajik embassy in S Korea organizes event on 25 years of its independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 4, 2016 the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Korea hosted an event on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Central Seoul Square (Dongdaemoon Square).

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, in their welcoming remarks, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Yusuf Sharifzoda highlighted the importance of the Independence Day in the formation of the new Tajik state and its development towards to the progress and prosperity.



The event was attended by representatives of the Korean MFA, Korean Friendship Association with Central Asia, business circles, mass media, as well as the Tajikistan fellow citizens and students. Promotional pictures about Tajikistan, books on history and culture, national dress, music instruments, art and craft works where presented, as well as delicious foods from Tajik cousin were served to the guests, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.