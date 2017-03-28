Tajik Energy Minister receives invitation to int’l forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Nurlan Seitimov has met Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzada, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted by the Embassy press-service, they discussed the current issues of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan bilateral and multilateral collaboration in the water and energy area during the meeting.

"The Ambassador conveyed an invitation of Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to the Tajik Minister to participate in the 8th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development scheduled for June 11th-14th, 2017 in Astana", press-service noted.

Nurlan Seitimov informed that the event under the international Expo 2017 "Future Energy" will be organized by Kazakhstan Government in cooperation with UN Regional Commissions and other international organizations.

At the end of the meeting Nurlan Seitimov thanked Usmonali Usmonzada and expressed his willingness to effective cooperation for strengthening Kazakh-Tajik relations in keeping with strategic partnership.