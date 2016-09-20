Tajik FM attends UN high-level summit for refugees and migrants

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On the sideline of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, 19 September in New York, heads of state and government discussed large movements of refugees and migrants and related challenges.

The Summit for Refugees and Migrants was opened by the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the President of the 71st session of the General Assembly, the President of the World Bank Group, other high-level representatives of the United Nations and heads of state and government, who unanimously acknowledged that the international community had to take urgent and coordinated action to address problems and challenges arising out of the large movements of refugees and migrants.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov took part in the high-level meeting and delivered a speech during one of the roundtables of the above event.



According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, Foreign minister noted about the problems and challenges of labor migration in Tajikistan, in particular, the necessity of taking joint effort at all levels for improvement of the regulation of migration processes, especially adaptation and integration of labor migrants in host countries, as well as in combating illegal migration, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.