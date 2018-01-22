Tajik, Kazakh FMs meet in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his Tajik colleague Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov on the sidelines of the UN Security Council debate on Afghanistan and Central Asia in New York on January 19, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the relevant issues of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan as well as strengthening multilateral relations between the two countries within the UN.



The same day Minister Aslov held a meeting with Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary for the new United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office at the UN headquarters.







Voronkov and Aslov touched upon cooperation between Tajikistan and UN Counter-Terrorism Office and discussed prospects of joint actions in that area.



Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming international conference on fight against terrorism and radicalism set to be held in Dushanbe this May.