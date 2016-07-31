Tajik leader left to Indonesia for World Islamic Economic Forum

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon left for an official visit to Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, where the Head of State will also attend the 12th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli (Upper House of Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev, Chairman of Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli (Lower House of Parliament) Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Muzaffar Ashuriyon, and other officials.



President Emomali Rahmon in this trip is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov, Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations Azamsho Sharifi, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management Qodiri Qosim as well as Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda, and other officials.



It should be recalled that this will be the third visit by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Indonesia. In 2003, the Head of State for the first time paid a state visit to this country. In October 2003, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Indonesia seven cooperation documents were signed, which contributed to the development of bilateral relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.



The program of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Indonesia includes bilateral meetings and negotiations at the highest level, as well as meetings in a narrow format with heads of state and international organizations to take part in the 12th World Islamic Economic Forum.



It is expected that a new package of documents on bilateral cooperation will be signed within the framework of the official visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Indonesia.