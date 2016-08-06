Tajik leader reviews progress of construction works in the country residence of the Government of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - In the afternoon, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited country residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan located in the area of Pughus, Varzob district, where he got familiar with the course of construction works.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon got familiar with the construction of a modern multi-storey building erected in conformity with national architectural style.



During the review, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon gave orders and instructions to the builders for the completion of quality works.



It was stressed that the construction should pay special attention to the design of the building by ancient and modern architectural elements, including wood carvings, alabaster, stone, glass and mirror.



It should be noted that this building will be used for high-level events, receiving visiting dignitaries, and heads of state and government.