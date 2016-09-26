Tajik leader tours Lakhsh district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORm - Today morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has arrived for a working visit to Lakhsh district.

At the Lakhsh Airport, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon was welcomed with traditional hospitality and utmost sincerity by the leadership and residents.



An exhibition of folk handicrafts, agricultural products and medicinal alpine plants has been offered by the residents of Lakhsh district to the President of the country Emomali Rahmon.



The Head of State was informed that this year the campaign of spring crops sowed 6,235 thousand hectares, and the experienced farmers, using favorable climate conditions, are going to gather a rich harvest.



The potato growing, animal husbandry and horticulture are the main types of farmer's employment in this mountainous area of Tajikistan.



As part of his visit, the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has commissioned the reconstructed central road of Lakhsh.



President of the country was informed that a total of 3.0 million somoni financed by public budget were allocated for the construction of the central road of Lakhsh. The road is more than 3km long, while the width of the asphalted carriageway is 4 meters wide.



The President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also visited agricultural and individual farms at the rural community of Jirgatol of Lakhsh district, where he got acquainted with the process of potatoes harvesting and viewed the agricultural exhibition.



Head of state Emomali Rahmon gave useful instructions and advice to farmers and decision-makers of Lakhsh district to increase the volume of production and selection of highly productive varieties.



In the continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also attended the commissioning of a two-storied residential building constructed for families of officers of border troops and employees of other law enforcement agencies at the administrative center of Lakhsh district.



In the administrative centre of Lakhsh district, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon held a sincere and constructive meeting with representatives of the local population.



President Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the hardworking residents of Lakhsh district for the support of the state policy of the Government, and wished them happiness and success.



It was noted that for 25 years, along with other cities and regions of the country, more than 600 million somoni was channeled at the development of Lakhsh district and addressing of socio-economic issues, agriculture, road construction, local budget support.



Through 10 public investment projects worth 370 million somoni, 450 different facilities were built, including 40 bridges, 21 educational building, 22 medical institutions, and other service facilities. Water line was laid in the area for the educational buildings of 76 schools in 35 remote villages. In addition, the implementation of another three projects in the amount of nearly 300 million somoni is continued, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.