EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 14 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Tajik President arrives in Astana on official visit

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Rahmon was greeted at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev.

    As previously reported, in Astana, Presidents Nazarbayev and Rahmon will discuss topical issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda. The sides are also expected to sign a number of bilateral documents.

    It should also be noted that on Thursday Astana will host a consultative meeting of the heads of five Central Asian countries. Due to the schedule issues, the Republic of Turkmenistan will be represented by the Chair of the country's Mejlis Akja Nurberdiýewa.

    Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993. In 2017, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $776 million, 31.5% increase compared to 2016. According to the statistics agency of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ranks first among the country's main trade partners in terms of export volume.

     

    Tags:
    Central Asia Tajikistan Astana Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!