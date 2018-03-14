Tajik President arrives in Astana on official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rahmon was greeted at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev.

As previously reported, in Astana, Presidents Nazarbayev and Rahmon will discuss topical issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda. The sides are also expected to sign a number of bilateral documents.

It should also be noted that on Thursday Astana will host a consultative meeting of the heads of five Central Asian countries. Due to the schedule issues, the Republic of Turkmenistan will be represented by the Chair of the country's Mejlis Akja Nurberdiýewa.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993. In 2017, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $776 million, 31.5% increase compared to 2016. According to the statistics agency of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ranks first among the country's main trade partners in terms of export volume.