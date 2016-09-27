Tajik President commences visit to Rasht district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon arrived for a working visit to Rasht district in order to get familiar with the living conditions of population and inaugurate a number of new jubilee facilities on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon first got familiar with the achievements of the district's agrarian sector as well as reviewed the activity of "Nasim" collective farm named after Nusratullo Makhsum in which more than 1 ha of intensive garden has been erected this year.



Similarly, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, His Excellency, Emomali Rahmon put into operation today a new sanatorium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Rasht district.



The President toured the facility and was informed that the sanatorium consists of 17 buildings, which had been built in the amount of 3.5 mln somoni by the local entrepreneurs. It has created all favorable conditions for rest and healthcare of law enforcement officers and members of their families.



Likewise, in Rasht district, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon took part in the ceremony of commissioning a large sports complex of the Tajik State Pedagogical Institute.



The President was informed that all conditions have been created here for holding sports events.



The sports complex consists of two blocks. The first block has a sports hall for 790 seats, while the second consists of three floors.



There is a multipurpose hall where training and competitions in checkers, chess, table tennis, and locker rooms can take place on the second floor, on the first floor there are rooms for management officials as well, on the third - fitness room, a dining room, administrative offices, a medical center, as well as a storing sports equipment and a hall for common activities.



The cost of building and equipping the sports complex was 18 million 668 thousand somoni.



It should be noted that the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Rasht district on August 26, 2011, laid a cornerstone for the construction of the sports complex.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has also commissioned a new medical college building.



The building consists of three floors. On its first floor there are four laboratories and other facilities.



The second and third floors have 12 classes, 6 operating rooms, and an assembly hall.



President Emomali Rahmon became familiar with all conditions created here and praised the work of the builders and architects and congratulated students and teachers on the opening of the new facility.



Head of state Emomali Rahmon has commissioned the Medical College hostel in Rasht district as well.



Within the framework of his working visit to Rasht district, the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon got familiar with the development of horticulture and cultivation of seedlings in an intensive garden "Paivand-Rasht," Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.