    18:37, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives in Astana for 6th Consultative Meeting of CA Heads of State

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is to attend the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the 1st Summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue, set to discuss further development of integration processes, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh government.

    The President of Tajikistan was greeted by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

    The countries are seeking ways to further boost trade turnover. In January-June this year, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan stood at 575.7 million US dollars, with the Kazakhstani export rising by 18.9%.

    Among the strategic areas of bilateral cooperation between the countries is the field of water management.

    Launched in 2018, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia aim at deepening and expanding regional cooperation. Over the past five years, the mutual trade between CA countries has increased from $5.7bn to $11bn. The Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stood at $8bn, rising by 26.8%, in 2023.

