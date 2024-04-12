Tajik President Emomali Rahmon expresses words of support over floods in Kazakhstan

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. During the talk, the Heads of State exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the sacred Muslim holiday – Oraza Ait and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan well-being and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the talk, the Tajik President expressed the words of support over the floods in a number of regions of Kazakhstan and readiness to provide assistance, if necessary.

For his part, the Kazakh President thanked the Tajik leader for the solidarity and noted that as of now, the flood situation is under control, the government takes all the necessary measures to respond and eliminate the aftermath of the floods.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects of further strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership. The governments of both countries were instructed to qualitatively carry out the agreements reached in the political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Heads of State also exchanged views on the current international and regional agenda as well as reviewed the schedule of the upcoming meetings.