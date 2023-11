ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana for a working visit. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high-ranking guest at the airport, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As part of the visit, bilateral meetings at a high level, as well as participation in events held within the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan are planned.