Tajik President gets acquainted with rehabilitation work at the Roghun Hydropower Plant

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon arrived for a working visit to Roghun city.

In the framework of his working visit, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon also got familiar with rehabilitation works at Roghun HPP.



President of Tajikistan first became familiar with rehabilitation works at the control area number 1. As it turned out, the work in all sectors of this area were carried out systematically and on time. It was reported that 2,077 units of vehicles and machinery were involved for the completion of construction work on all above-ground and underground sections.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon further reviewed the control gate of office buildings, the main gate of the building and emergency tunnels 1 and 2, control gate of temporary water intake tunnel and temporary connecting camera of water intake tunnel.



The construction works on the spillway trenches of units 5 and 6 are actively going on. Here, domestic experts completed 70% of works on tunneling. The reinforcement concrete structures work are also being developed on the construction site.



Good quality of construction work and spirituality of the workers clearly demonstrate that they follow the instructions and recommendations of the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, on stable and high-quality completion of each operation.



Now, about 12 thousand workers and specialists are busy at all construction sites of Roghun hydroelectric power station round-the-clock, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.