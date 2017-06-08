Tajik President, Indian PM arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi arrived in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Heads of state arrive in Kazakh capital to partake in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on June 8-9. As it was reported, earlier Presidents of China, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in Astana.

The SCO Summit is expected to focus on its current activity and make a historical decision on India and Pakistan's accession. Participants will also touch upon cooperation in the sphere of regional security, deepening of trade and economic interaction and promotion of humanitarian ties within the framework of the SCO.

Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are the full-fledged members of the SCO.

Final steps of India and Pakistan's accession to the organization will be made at the Astana Summit.

As President Nursultan Nazarbayev informed earlier, after the summit in Astana the chairmanship in the SCO will be transferred to China.