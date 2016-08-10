Tajik President meets National Security Advisor to Afghan President

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon received the National Security Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

"The main cause-effect of our relations with Afghanistan is a principle of good neighborliness," - said the President of the country Emomali Rahmon, and highlighted that cooperation with Afghanistan is among the priorities of Tajikistan's foreign policy.



President Emomali Rahmon and National Security Advisor to Afghan President have also had an in-depth discussion on the international fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, as well as efficient cooperation in strengthening the system of protection of state border.



The sides also exchanged views on the implementation of serious and efficient steps in regulating cross-border activity on inter-state bridges, strengthening coordination of border troops, boosting links between the security forces in critical times of the threat of international terrorism and the growth of extremism in the region and the world, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.