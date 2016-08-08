Tajik President meets with a group of ambassadors of UN member states

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has also met with a group of Ambassadors of UN member states and Special Representatives of the participating countries of the High-Level Panel on Water, who have arrived in Tajikistan to attend the ‘High-Level Symposium on SDG 6 and Targets: Ensuring that No One Is Left Behind in Access to Water and Sanitation".

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon welcomed a visiting delegation of these countries in Tajikistan, and said that their participation in this high-level event is another indication of the growing interest of their governments to achieve solutions to issues related to water, which are embodied in the Millennium Development Goals.



It was stressed that High-Level Panel on Water was established earlier this year by the UN, the World Bank, leadership of ten member states of the UN, including Tajikistan.



A constructive exchange of views took place on the significance of international initiatives of Tajikistan on water issues, global challenges related to water and sanitation.



It was hoped that a new proposal of the Tajik side on a new International Decade for Action under the motto ‘Water for Sustainable Development', will be fully supported and will gain impetus through the new and important initiatives in the field of water in the process of achieving Sustainable Development Goals, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.