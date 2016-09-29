Tajik President meets with MFA officials

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, after inaugurating the new building of the Chief Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the main building of the country's Foreign Ministry took part in the first celebration of the "Day of Employee of Diplomatic Service" and met with the management, employees and veterans of this important public body.

President Emomali Rahmon congratulated in his address the audience on the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Day of Employee of Diplomatic Service and the inauguration of the new building of the Chief Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and wished those present all success in the diplomatic service.



It was emphasized that, starting this year, on September 29th Tajikistan will be marking the Day of Employee of Diplomatic Service. 29th September 1993 is considered to be a truly important date in the modern history of foreign policy of Tajikistan because in this memorable day creative plans, peaceful purposes, and good intentions of the young Tajik state as a full member of international relations were presented for the first time to all members of the international community from the rostrum of the United Nations Organization.



President Emomali Rahmon noted that the events of the 29th September 1993 in terms of content, ideas, and political aspects are of important and historical significance not only for diplomats, but also for independent Tajikistan.



After the address of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon, academician Talbak Nazarov and Abdunabi Sattorzoda spoke on behalf of employees and veterans of the Tajik diplomatic service, and highlighted an outstanding contribution of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon in terms of promotion of peaceful policy of the government of the country and Tajik diplomacy on the world arena, as well as the presentation of the Tajik nation and state from high international tribunes, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.