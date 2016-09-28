Tajik President on working visit to Darvoz district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited rural community of Saghirdasht in Darvoz district of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province following the completion of his working visit to Rasht Valley.

In Saghirdasht community of Darvoz district, the President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon first got familiar with the achievements of the district's agrarian sector as well as attended a ceremony of laying cornerstone and a capsule with a message for future generations in the main building of the secondary educational institution No. 2 designed for 350 pupils.



Likewise, the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the Central Stadium of Saghirdast - "Karon-Arena" with 400 seats.



The Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon praised the quality of construction work and called the new stadium a worthy gift of the Government of the country to athletes and residents of Saghirdasht community of Darvoz district on the eve of the fateful date of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



The athletes of Darvoz district expressed their gratitude to the President of the country for such care with respect to youth and promoting a healthy lifestyle.



Next to the "Karon-Arena" stadium also National flag on a 20-meter-high flagpole measuring 3 meters by 2 meters was raised by the President of the country Emomali Rahmon.



Similarly, in Darvoz district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended the ceremony of reopening the Military Unit of Rapid Reaction Force # 02011B of the Ministry of Defense.



After the inauguration of the social facilities, the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon held a fruitful meeting with the residents of the Saghirdasht community.



President Emomali Rahmon first congratulated all the audience on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



It was noted that in the period of independence, along with other regions of the country, Darvoz district has also been rapidly developing, and the district's budget increased from 38 thousand in 1992 to 19 million somoni. During this period, special attention was paid to the development of various areas in the rural community of "Saghirdasht" and this process continues today.



Leader of the Nation in his address drew attention to the cattle breeding, development of other agricultural sectors, improvement of roads' conditions, the establishment of new industrial enterprises in the territory of Saghirdasht.



It was pointed out that two gold washing enterprises of the community produced last year products in the amount of almost 4 million somoni, and the construction of the future enterprises for processing of leather and wool can promote employment.



As it became known, in the winter road from Saghirdasht jamoat to pass through the center of the district Khoburobod is closed for six months.



Therefore, President Emomali Rahmon instructed to allocate road machinery and equipment, ordered the Ministry of Transport of the country to submit justified proposals on the construction of the Dushanbe-Tavildara-Kalai Khumb road through the center of Saghirdasht.



In his speech, Leader of the Nation instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, other structures and bodies to further increase the number of presidential quota for children of the residents of Saghirdasht jamoat.



After the address of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, the residents of Saghirdasht jamoat spoke to the President and expressed their gratitude for the creation of favorable conditions of life and work, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.