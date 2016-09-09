Tajik President participates in celebrations of 25 years of country's independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The main celebration event on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of State Independence took place at the Central Republican Stadium of Dushanbe with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon.

At the beginning of the festive celebrations, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon, in his address to the audience, has congratulated all the patriotic and creative people of independent Tajikistan and residents of the capital of our country - the city of Dushanbe on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and noted that the independence is the most valuable gift and our greatest asset.



The Head of State has also noted that in today's contradictory world, only a nation will achieve the credibility and respect, which is really independent and has a free and sovereign state. The glorious and heroic Tajik people since the early days of independence, exerted unprecedented efforts and commitment during the recovery process, the formation of the state and the foundations of the modern state, the security and stability of society, socio-economic and political stability.



For a quarter-century of independence, the Tajik people for the purpose of motherland ‘ prosperity, has chosen creative process, that is, the construction of hydropower plants, tunnels, enterprises, institutions and roads that meet the international standards.



After the speech by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Central republican stadium hosted a large cultural program with the participation of artists and students of higher educational institutions of the country.



Theatrical program involved more than 12 thousand people that performed interesting scenes expressing the highest national values of independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. The celebrations ended with lengthy fireworks, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.