Tajik President Rahmon pays visit to Nurobod District

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon arrived for a working visit to Nurobod district in order to get familiar with the living conditions of population and inaugurate a number of new social facilities.

Leader of the Nation was welcomed with traditional hospitality and warmth.



A colorful cultural program was performed in honor of the visit of the President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon.



In the countryside of the Sari kosh of the Nurobod district, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon got familiar with the potato harvest campaign and achievements of the district's agrarian sector.



In the framework of his working visit to the cities and districts of the Rasht valley, President Emomali Rahmon also inaugurated in Nurobod district a new building of the State Fire Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The new building of the State Fire Service Department of the Ministry of Interior in Nurobod district consists of two floors, has all the necessary conditions created here for employees.



The new facility has 22 offices, duty unit, and a dormitory for personnel, classrooms equipped with computers, point of contact, an assembly hall, a dining room and a parking lot for fire trucks.



Similarly, in the township of Darband of Nurobod district, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon took part in the ceremony of commissioning of a kindergarten "Zebuniso" designed for 140 pupils, and a collective religious male circumcision celebration of 30 orphans.

The construction work here commenced in 2015.



The kindergarten, covering an area of over 0.88 hectares square meters, consists of 6 pavilions for children and a swimming pool, as well as occupation rooms, bedrooms, music class, office, medical center and other outbuildings. All kindergarten walls are painted with portraits of fairy tale heroes.



As part of successful social policy and care for orphans, Leader of the Nation presented all the happy kids with gifts.



Moreover, President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a plant for milk processing and oil packing in the administrative center of Nurobod district.



The "Shiri Nurobod" Ltd. has been built in the village of Labi Jar by the domestic entrepreneur - Fathuddin Hojiev within the continuous support of the Government for small and medium-sized businesses.



The construction work commenced in January 2016 in the amount of 1 million 800 thousand Somoni.



President of the country Emomali Rahmon was briefed that the daily production is 2 tons of milk, and the monthly capacity - 60 tons.

The "Shiri Nurobod" Ltd. produces 8 types of dairy products, including yogurt, kefir, cottage cheese, sour cream.



Then, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, after inaugurating of a number of important facilities and familiarization with fieldwork, held a fruitful meeting with representatives of activists of the local population.



First, President of the country Emomali Rahmon congratulated all the audience on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, and called that the construction of the beautiful modern buildings, roads, bridges in line with modern requirements, dozens of industrial and social facilities, trade and service centers, significant improvement in living and working conditions of residents have been achieved thanks to the independence, unity and support of the people of the country for successful policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.