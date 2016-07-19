Tajik President received Credentials from eight New Ambassadors to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Eight newly appointed ambassadors presented their credentials today to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov, of the Republic of India Somnath Ghosh, of Japan Hajime Kitaoka, of the Kingdom of Thailand Nat Pinyovattanachip, of Poland Piotr Iwaszkiewicz, of Bosnia and Herzegovina Kemal Muftic, of Chile Juan Eduardo Eguiguren, and ambassador of Australia Peter Martin Tesch presented their letters of credence and conveyed greetings from the leadership of their countries to the Head of State Emomali Rahmon.



Addressing the audience, Emomali Rahmon congratulated the ambassadors on the commencement of their diplomatic missions in Tajikistan.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon said that from the very first days of its sovereignty our newly founded state faced a very important task - integration into the world community as an independent and equal entity of a new system of international relations, and, fortunately, since independence we have established a mutually beneficial political, socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation with a wide range of countries and at the level of bilateral relations and international and regional organizations, thereby significantly increasing the ranks of our partners.



Touching upon the development of relations and multilateral ties with Kazakhstan, India, Japan, Thailand, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, and Australia, Emomali Rahmon expressed his hope that the ambassadors would become closely familiar with Tajikistan and, using unrealized opportunities, would do their best to upgrade the relations and mutually beneficial cooperation of their countries with Tajikistan to a qualitatively new level.