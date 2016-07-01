Tajik President received EBRD delegation

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received today a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Executive Directors at the Palace of the Nation.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with an expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the EBRD, and expressed hope that the visit would provide new opportunities for further strengthening ties.



During the meeting the two sides expressed concern about the negative impacts of the political and financial crisis to the economy of the countries and exchanged views on finding solutions to this problem.



In addition, the issues of expansion of ties in various economic sectors, including energy and development of private business, banking and city infrastructure in the country were discussed.



The sides expressed hope that the attraction of investments from international financial institutions would promote a major boost to the country's financial system, would play a positive role in the banking system and the development of the economy.



The interlocutors noted that the participation of the EBRD in the implementation of CASA-1000 project was a striking example of an expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the EBRD, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.tj.