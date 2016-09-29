Tajik President receives CSTO SecGen

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Nikolay Bordyuzha.

The two sides discussed the process of implementation of the decisions previously adopted by the CSTO Council of Heads of State, preparation to the forthcoming session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization as well as the current situation in the CSTO member states.



It was stressed that Tajikistan supports the strengthening of the capacity and capabilities of the CSTO in promising areas, places the highest importance to its participation in the activities of the Organization.



The interlocutors also exchanged views on joint counteraction to international terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and illegal migration that pose serious threat to the region.



They expressed concern about intensification of activities of terrorist and extremist organizations and spread of alien ideology in the region.



During discussing issues related to providing security along the southern borders of the region, the two sides paid serious attention to the current situation along Tajikistan's common border with Afghanistan and expansion of cooperation in strengthening potential of Tajik border troops.



They expressed confidence that in the future active cooperation of the CSTO member states in the fight against all modern threats and challenges will play an important role in maintaining regional peace, stability and strengthening security, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.