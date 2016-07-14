Tajik President receives the Acting Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Mr. Emomali Rahmon received today the Acting Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Ms. Mariam Sherman.

During the meeting the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank were discussed.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon noted that a visit of a high-ranking delegation of the World Bank to Tajikistan was an important step in strengthening cooperation between Tajikistan and the Bank and highly appreciated the World Bank's activities in Tajikistan.



It was noted that bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank in various spheres of development, in particular, in the areas of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, support for the state budget, social and other priority areas of mutual interest have been established at the appropriate level and cover a very broad framework.



During the meeting, it was noted that the launch of implementation of CASA-1000 Regional Project was an example of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank and it was hoped that in the future with the help of the World Bank implementation of the projects in energy and construction of power transmission lines, the development of transport and road infrastructure, including the railway in the Republic of Tajikistan, would be accelerated.



The sides also discussed the issues of conducting economic and technical feasibility studies for the rehabilitation of Nurek hydropower plant,finding funds for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Nurek hydropower plant project, as well as the projects for the bank protection and rehabilitation of rivers.



The interlocutors also exchanged views on the expansion of joint cooperation in reducing the influence of external factors on Tajikistan's economy under the conditions of aggravation of the global financial and economic crisis and assistance to our country in the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters, as well as appreciated today's meeting important and timely for the consideration of the issues related to state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.