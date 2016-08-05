Tajik President visits facilities in Roghun town and Roghun HPP

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Roghun town, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended today opening ceremony of a new building of the Department of State Committee for National Security.

After cutting the inaugurating ribbon of the building, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon got familiar with conditions and quality of works.



On the second day of his working visit to Roghun town, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also visited the warehouse of gravel material reserves.



It was informed that, according to the plan, up to 39 thousand cubic meters of gravel material is transferred every day to the warehouse. To date, more than 42 million cubic meters of gravel material is reserved for blocking the watercourse, and the works are approaching completion.

10 small and large companies ensure the accumulation and assortment of stones and gravel through the use of advanced equipment and technologies.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon also visited the flood zone of Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and gravel deposits No 15 and No 15B.



According to geological experts, 48 million and over 20 million cubic meters of gravel material is located in the deposits No 15 and No 15B, respectively.



President Emomali Rahmon also got familiar with the progress of construction of a road from the storehouse of the deposit of Labi dara to the doorway of tunnels ST-1 and ST-2, as well as became familiar with rehabilitation works at the first and second tunnels on the left and right banks of the Roghun HPP.



The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while observing the process of works and having sincere conversations with workers, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work, and gave concrete instructions and guidelines to the builders for high-quality completion of construction works, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.