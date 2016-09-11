Tajik President visits Kuhistoni Mastchoh district in Sughd Province

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon arrived for a working visit to Kuhistoni Mastchoh district of Sughd Province.

The visit of the Leader of the Nation to Kuhistoni Mastchoh district started with launching ceremony of a power line in the newly erected village of Mehron.



The line's length is 2km. currently, 12kW of electricity is consumed for ensuring lighting of the new village. In the future, after the construction of other buildings, the electricity demand of the village will increase to 20kW.



The Head of State also attended the launching ceremony of drinking water pipeline here. The water line is designed for the irrigation of more than 50 hectares of land and water supply to residents of the new village.



President Emomali Rahmon as well closely became familiar with the new project of the administrative center of Kuhistoni Mastchoh district - Mehron village that is being implemented in Rogif countryside.



The Head of State was informed that 47 administrative and residential buildings, which cover an area of 15 hectares, will be built in the coming decades, including a hospital, a school, a kindergarten, the building of law enforcement bodies and security agencies, high-rise residential buildings, and others.



The Head of State gave relevant instructions and recommendations.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also attended the commissioning of a two-storied residential building constructed for families of civil servants and officers of law enforcement agency at the administrative center of Kuhistoni Mastchoh district.



It was noted that all conditions have been created in 2-storied building with 1, 2, and 3 apartments.



Emomali Rahmon also inaugurated today a new building of the executive body of state authority of Kuhistoni Mastchoh, which has been constructed at the newly erected village.



President of the country was briefed that the building, which covers an area of 2,500 square meters, consists of two floors; it has 26 operating rooms, 11 outbuildings, and a dining room, two assembly halls. All conditions are created here for employees. The building is equipped with autonomous heating system.



Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon also visited the Training and Production Centre for handy-woven tissue and sewing workshop.



After the inaugurating and familiarization with the new building of the executive body of state authority of Kuhistoni Mastchoh district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon in the courtyard of the building delivered a speech before more than two thousand residents and activists of the district who gathered for a meeting with the Head of State.



The Head of State in his address congratulated all the audience and residents of Kuhistoni Mastchoh district on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the district, and with great national holiday - 25th anniversary of State Independence of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.