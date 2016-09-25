Tajik President visits Rasht Valley

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited Rasht valley to get familiar with living conditions of population and to inaugurate a number of new social and educational facilities.

The working visit of the Head of State started in Sangvor district. Emomali Rahmon was met by residents with great sincerity and cordiality.

In continuation of constructive policy of the Government of the country, the Founder of the Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended the inaugurating ceremony of a new building of local court in Sangvor district.



The Head of State cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the local court.



President of the country was briefed that the construction work commenced in 2014 and was carried out by the general Contractor Company "Khingob".



President Emomali Rahmon closely became familiar with the conditions created here and called the new local court office a worthy gift on the eve of the crucial date of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan to court employees.



In the administrative centre of Sangvor district, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also visited the exhibition of agricultural products and handicrafts.



The exhibition presented various kinds of agricultural products, including potatoes, carrots, pumpkin, apples, pears, and natural honey.

Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also took part in the opening ceremony of the shopping and service center in the administrative centre of Sangvor district.



This shopping centre has been built by domestic entrepreneur - Shobuddin Aliev, at the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with representatives of the local population.



In his address, the President of the country congratulated all the audience and residents of the district on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



The Head of State noted that the initiatives of construction and improvement works carried out in the period of independence have been fulfilled thanks to the conscientious work of patriotic, glorious and wise Tajik people, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.