Tajik troops to participate in «Peace Mission-2016» in Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The "Peace Mission-2016" joint anti-terrorism military exercise of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began on Thursday in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

A total of 2,100 troops will participate in the "Peace Mission-2016" joint exercise, including armies and air forces from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, will run through September 21.



The "Peace Mission-2016" joint military exercise is a routine multilateral anti-terrorism military exercise among the armed forces of the SCO member states.



This joint military exercise is of great significance to improving the level of training and cooperation among the armed forces of SCO member states, effectively deterring the "three evil forces" (terrorism, separatism and extremism) and maintaining regional peace and stability.



The SCO is a political, economic and military alliance that includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan will become full-fledged members of the organization at the 2017 SCO summit in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.