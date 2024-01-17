EN
    Tajikistan and Azerbaijan discuss tourism cooperation

    Photo credit: Khovar

    On January 15, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon met with the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Fuad Nagiyev, Khovar reports.

    The parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the field of tourism and the prospects for further development of cooperation.

    The parties also expressed their readiness and interest to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation and take concrete measures for its further development.

    Central Asia Azerbaijan Tajikistan Tourism
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
