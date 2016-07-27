Tajikistan and France discuss further strengthening of cooperation

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Homidjon Nazarov, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to France visited the National Assembly and had ameeting with the Vice-Chairman of the Tajik-French Parliamentary Group of Friendship and Cooperation, member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, ex-Minister of Transport Thierry Mariani, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Tajikistan and France, and stressed the importance of cooperation in the framework of inter-parliamentary group.



French MP, pointing out the situation in Afghanistan which remains difficult, in particular deterioration of situation in the border area, has expressed readiness to promote the comprehensive development of relations between Tajikistan and France, including in countering extremism and terrorism.



In turn, the Ambassador of Tajikistan offered condolences to the families of victims of terrorist attacks in the cities of Nice and Rouen, and expressed resolve of the Government of Tajikistan to continue combating terrorism and extremism, and to enhance cooperation with the international community in order to eradicate this evil of the 21st century.