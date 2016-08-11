Tajikistan, Belarus sign plan for political consultations at CSTO deputy foreign ministers meeting in Sochi

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Mahmadsharif Haqdod took part in political consultations of deputy foreign ministers of the CSTO member-states in Sochi on August 10, said the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of preparation of the main activities of the CIS and CSTO, in particular the upcoming meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers and the CIS Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek in September this year, as well as the Council of CSTO Foreign Ministers and session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of 2016 in Yerevan.



In Sochi, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan also had a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus.



During the meeting Deputy Foreign Ministers of both countries signed the Plan of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus for 2016 - 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.