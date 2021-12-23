Tajikistan celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Tajikistan today celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Tajikistan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Commissioner-General office, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ceremony began with a flag-raising ceremony for the two countries, and followed by live cultural performances that reflected the country's centuries-old heritage at Al Wasl Plaza, the Tajikistan Pavilion and other places in Expo 2020 Dubai, WAM reports.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said, «As part of its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Tajikistan is showcasing its potentials as a water source in Central Asia under the theme: Water for Sustainable Development.'' Al Mazrouei added, «As it plays a key global role with regard to water management, Tajikistan is taking advantage of its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to enhance cooperation with the international community and launch a platform for more joint action regarding water resources and its close link to sustainable social and economic development.'' In turn, Said said, «The issue of climate change, the rapid disappearance of glaciers and the consequences affecting human life and the planet is a very substantive issue as water resources are essential for sustainable development and the reduction of poverty and hunger.»

He indicated, « the country holds about 60 per cent of Central Asia’s water and its general potential reserves is 527 billion kWh per year, which is three times higher than the current demand of all Central Asian countries and with rational use of these resources Central and South Asia can be supplied with green and cheap energy.'' Tajikistan's pavilion highlights water and its close link to economic, social and environmental issues. The pavilion was designed in harmony with the main theme «Water for Sustainable Development« and used elements of the country's national architecture to create an immersive and compelling experience.