Tajikistan claims bronze at World Kokpar Championship in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the bronze medal final today Tajikistan defeated China at the World Kokpar Championship in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Despite the fact that the Tajik team was considered to be the favorites, the Chinese managed to open the score in the 6th minute.

Tajiks equalized the score only in the second half when Farhad Khomov broke away from the opponents and put the carcass in the circle. The Tajik squad extended the lead in the 35th minute making the final score 2-1.

As it was reported, it was planned that more than 300 athletes from 12 foreign countries will be taking part in the championship in the Kazakh capital, however, the national team of Azerbaijan did not come to the tournament.