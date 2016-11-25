Tajikistan displays interest to Eurasian integration

ASTANA-DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Director of the Integration Development Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergey Shukhno talked about modern state of the Eurasian integration project and prospects of interaction of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) with Tajikistan at a roundtable themed "Integration processes in Central Asia: realias and prospects" in Dushanbe.

"Unlike the European Union, the EEU is purely economic one," Shukhno stressed. "It is a union of equal partners where each country has its say regardless of its economic weight and population."

He also answered questions about the EEU international cooperation, briefed on various formats of EEU interaction with third countries and reminded of 25 memorandums of cooperation that had been signed since the establishment of the EEC.

Sergey Shukhno declared that the EEC is ready to cooperate with Tajikistan in any format.

Deputy Director of the EEC Customs- Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation Nataliya Samoilova who also addressed the roundtable talked about customs-tariff and non-tariff regulation in the EEU based on the example of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants agreed to maintain contacts and organize EEU presentations for Tajik government officials and business circles.