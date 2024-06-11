Tajikistan hosts Central Asia Forum on Water and Climate Change

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, hosted the Central Asia Forum on “Water and Climate Change”, organized by the United Nations Development Programme in cooperation with the European Union and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, UzA reports.

Key government representatives, development partners, and other stakeholders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the event.

The forum was held as part of joint work on the “Climate Change and Resilience in Central Asia” project, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP. The project aims to achieve national priority goals in environmental protection, climate change, and disaster risk management.

Participants discussed the possibilities of maintaining stability and climate-resilient development in Fergana Valley, strengthening cooperation of local and regional stakeholders in water resource management and environmental protection, combating risks associated with climate change, and raising issues of improving water-climate dialogue between Central Asian states.

The forum’s results were presented in Dushanbe at the final session of the 3rd High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”.