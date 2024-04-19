Tajikistan hosts Uzbek Culture Days

Uzbek Culture Days are held on April 15-20 in Dushanbe to raise cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in the cultural and humanitarian sphere to a new level, UzA reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, conferences of the creative and scientific intelligentsia of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, a concert with the participation of Uzbek and Tajik artists, Uzbek Cinema Days, tours of Uzbek theaters to Tajikistan, a concert of the Maqom ensemble named after Yunus Rajabi are planned. A group of representatives of culture and art, led by People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, as well as People’s Artist of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Farrukh Zakirov, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Abduhoshim Ismailov arrived in Dushanbe.

The concert will be attended by Hero of Uzbekistan, People’s Artist Munojat Yulchiyeva, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, Honored Artist of Tajikistan Yulduz Usmanova, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Ogabek Sabirov, Honored Artists of Uzbekistan Gulbahor Erkulova, Ilyas Arabov, Masuma Boltaboyeva, Aygul Nodirova and others.

On April 18, a joint Friendship Concert will be held with the participation of Uzbek and Tajik artists and young performers. Samples of national and modern musical art of the two countries will be performed, and the friendship between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be glorified.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the concert and exchanged views with the organizers.