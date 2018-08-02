Tajikistan increases purchases of Kazakh wheat by nearly 15%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almost only Kazakhstan-grown wheat is used for producing flour in Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Kazakh Zerno News Agency.

In the first half of this year, the share of the country's flour in the domestic consumer market of Tajikistan reached 95.8%, as Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies maintains.

According to the Antimonopoly Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, over 500,000 tons of wheat at an average price of $169 a ton were imported from Kazakhstan in the first half of the year. The wheat exports increased by 65,000 tons year-on-year, or nearly 15%.