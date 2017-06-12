Tajikistan installs semiprecious stone ‘tree of happiness' at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tajikistan has celebrated its national day at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the press conference the Tajik delegation paid a visit to Kazakhstan Pavilion "Nur Alem" and was really impressed by what it saw there.



"Today we've been to Kazakhstan pavilion. I'd visited several EXPO events, but what was done under the guidance of the President of Kazakhstan is very impressive. Kazakhstan is our key partner in trade and economic sphere. [Your country] is the force that drives the entire Central Asian region," a member of the delegation Bobozoda Gulomdzhon said at the press conference on the occasion of Tajikistan's national day at EXPO-2017.







Head of the delegation - Minister for Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda said he spent two hours to see only two floors of the "Nur Alem" pavilion. "It is Tajikistan's national day and we were pressed for time," he noted, adding that the delegation plans to return and explore the rest of the pavilion the next day.



Tajikistan's exposition is dedicated to the use of water resources and is situated in the Silk Road pavilion.







There guests can learn more about the number of glaciers, rivers, lakes, mineral and thermal springs in Tajikistan and see miniatures of its hydroelectric power stations.















But the highlight of Tajikistan's exposition is certainly the semiprecious stone tree of happiness. 12,000 semiprecious stones have been used to make the tree.











