Tajikistan interested in Kazakhstan’s car-making industry

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the East Kazakhstan paid a working visit Tajikistan.

Members of the delegation headed by Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov had meetings and negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim and Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda and Agriculture Minister Makhmadtoir Zokirzoda.

The meetings discussed the issues of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and opening Kazakhstani enterprises in Tajikistan.

Director General of ASIA AVTO Kazakhstan Erzhan Mandiyev told about the prospects of development of his company. For more than 20 years, ASIA AVTO Kazakhstan has been an exclusive representative of several automobile brands. He told also about construction of a full-cycle car manufacturing plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk, largest project. According to him, mass production of cheap cars will be launched in mid-2018.

The company entered into an agreement with its Russian partner AvtoVAZ on sale of Kazakhstan-made LADA cars in the RF territory.

The parties discussed also bilateral cooperation in other sectors of economy, including agriculture.

Following the talks in the government, the meeting participants agreed that two working groups will be sent to Tajikistan till the end of February to work out two issues: entry of BIPEK AVTO group of companies to the Tajik markets and delivery of agricultural products from the East Kazakhstan region to Tajikistan.

The parties agreed also to discuss a number of mutually beneficial propositions on deepening trade-economic ties in other spheres.