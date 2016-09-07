Tajikistan, Japan discuss coop in elimination of consequences of natural disasters

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 6, 2016, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Japan Hamrokhon Zarifi has met with Minister for Reconstruction - Minister in charge of Comprehensive Policy Coordination for Revival from the Nuclear Accident at Fukushima Masahiro Imamura, who is also Member of House of Representatives of National Diet of Japan and member of Japan - Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the Ambassador congratulated Masahiro Imamura with the assuming the post of Minister and wished him success in his important tasks.



During the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral agenda, including exchange of experience and technologies to minimize the impact of natural disasters and necessity of cooperation between private companies of both sides in realization of the rehabilitation projects in that regard.



The importance of providing technical and financial assistance to the relevant agencies of Tajikistan and training of young professionals in the field of disaster risk reduction were highlighted by the interlocutors.



At the meeting the sides also touched upon the aspects of multilateral cooperation at the international level, as well as within international organizations, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.