Tajikistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum to focus on investment attraction

As part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tajikistan, a trade and investment forum of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be held in Dushanbe on August 21, Khovar reports citing the Tajikistan State Committee on Investment and State Property Management.

Strengthening of trade and investment cooperation between the states, attraction of investments of Kazakhstan in the economy of Tajikistan, and establishment and expansion of cooperation between business circles will be the main topics of the forum.

The participants will attend two panel sessions themed Mutual investment — a new path of cooperation and Modern innovations and technologies — a source of investment opportunities.

Besides, an arts and crafts exhibition will be held on August 22 in Dushanbe. It will feature Kazakh rich culture, jewelry, traditional clothing, belts, and other arts and crafts.

The event will be held as part of the state visit of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Tajikistan.