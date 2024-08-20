EN
    16:11, 20 August 2024

    Tajikistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation in the field of science

    Photo credit: Khovar

    Within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tajikistan, an international conference was held on August 19 at the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan with the participation of scientists and intellectuals of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, Khovar reports.

    The conference was opened by the president of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Kobiljon Khushvakhtzoda.

    President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akhilbek Kurishbaev emphasized that the conference of international level is aimed at further strengthening cooperation in the field of science, uniting the scientific potential of the two states.

