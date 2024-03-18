EN
    08:18, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on nearly 11km of state border

    Photo credit: Khovar

    In accordance with the agreement reached, from March 12 through March 17, 2024, the Tajik city of Buston, hosted a regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the Tajik and Kyrgyz governmental delegations on the border delimitation and demarcation issues, Khovar reported.

    The topographic working groups agreed on 10.76 km of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border.

    The parties will continue to work on describing the remaining areas at the next meeting, which will take place in the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The meeting ended with signing a corresponding protocol.

