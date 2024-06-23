EN
    10:41, 23 June 2024

    Tajikistan plans to leverage Kazakhstan’s experience in renewable energy projects

    renewable energy
    Photocredit: Akorda

    Tajikistan plans to leverage Kazakhstan's experience in renewable energy projects, Trend.az reports.

    The Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Sharifa Khudobakhsh, mentioned this during the second meeting of the Permanent Commission on Cooperation between the parliaments of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

    "We will utilize the extensive experience of Kazakhstan and neighboring countries in constructing solar and wind power plants. In this regard, Tajikistan is expanding cooperation with regional countries in the implementation of "green" energy projects," the Deputy Minister said.

    Khudobakhsh also noted that Kazakhstan is one of Tajikistan's reliable partners in the export of liquefied gas.

    According to President Emomali Rahmon, there are plans to transform Tajikistan into a "green country" by 2037. Currently, more than 98 percent of Tajikistan's electricity is generated from the country's hydropower resources.

    Starting in April 2024, the use of solar panels will be mandatory in the construction and renovation of buildings in Tajikistan.

