TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:31, 27 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Tajikistan President, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan held talks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Dushanbe, 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Prime Minister's press service said.

    The parties debated issues concerning further development of bilateral cooperation.

    1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted that agreements achieved by the Heads of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to Astana this March will let the countries embark on a new level of  bilateral relations.

    Tajikistan Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Government
