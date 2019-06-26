Tajikistan President condoles with Kazakhstan over Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a telegram of condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the tragic events in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

"It is with deep sadness I have learnt the news about the explosion in the town of Arys which entailed fatalities and damages. On behalf of the people of Tajikistan and on my own behalf I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims and the words of support to the families of injured," President Rahmon wrote in the telegram, adding that he wishes the speediest recovery to those injured.



The President of Tajikistan also commended prompt measures assumed by the Government of Kazakhstan and local authorities to evacuate the locals and eliminate the effects of the tragedy.



Earlier it was reported that the blast rocked the military warehouse in the town of Arys in Turkestan region on Monday killing three people and injuring many others.