    12:43, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Tajikistan President set to visit Kazakhstan in March

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is set to visit Kazakhstan on March 14, 2018, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov announced at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

    "This visit will revive bilateral cooperation and partnership. It will be a big step forward," Minister Abdrakhmanov noted.

    The top diplomat also added that diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan had always been based on mutual trust and support.

    "We've achieved tangible results in the sphere of bilateral cooperation," he concluded.

