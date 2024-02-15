Tajikistan receives $2.7 bln in foreign investment in 2023

In 2023, Tajikistan received $2.7 billion of foreign capital, which is $113.6 million, or 4.4 percent, more than in 2022. It was stated on February 13 by the Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management Sulton Rahimzoda during a press conference, NIAT Khovar reports.

It was noted that in 2023, in order to present the country’s investment opportunities, attract direct investment and diversification, Tajik entrepreneurs held a virtual meeting with entrepreneurs from Switzerland and Spain.

It was also took place the first meeting of the working group on attracting direct investment from Belarus, the Ninth Conference on interregional cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, the Congress on Investment and Development of Tajikistan in London, forums and events on investments in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Korea, the Czech Republic, Germany, a bilateral meeting between public-private structures of Tajikistan and Russia, international investment forums “Pamir-Invest-2023” and “Dushanbe-2023”, as well as the investment forum “Tajikistan and Iran.”

As part of the investment forums, several trade and investment documents were signed, and the relevant government and private structures are working on their implementation.